A teenage housebreaker who was caught after leaving a shoe behind at the scene of the crime has been sentenced to 10 months detention.

Andrew Scott, 19, stole £8,000 worth of jewellery, money and electronic items from the Monifieth property while the homeowners were on holiday.

He also admitted stealing a purse from a pensioner's home in Dundee.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Scott there was "no alternative" to a custodial sentence.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the homeowners found their back patio window smashed and noticed a training shoe which police later linked to Scott.

Scott admitted charges of theft, housebreaking and breaching bail conditions.

Defence solicitor John Boyle told the court: "I'm at a loss to find a reason why he committed these offences."