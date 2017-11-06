Mystery over man's facial injuries

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with facial injuries in Bo'ness.

It is believed the 33-year-old may have sustained the injuries during a disturbance in Thirlestane at about 01:00 on Sunday.

Officers said the man declined medical attention and inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Det Insp Jim Thompson said anyone with information should come forward.

He said: "At this time we do not know how, or where, the man sustained his injuries.

"However, we believe it was likely as a result of a disturbance within a home in Thirlestane.

"Members of the public who remember seeing or hearing anything suspicious within the area during the early hours of Sunday morning are asked to contact police immediately."