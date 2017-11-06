Tayside and Central Scotland

Dog killed by hit-and-run driver

Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Angus.

The incident happened at Forfar Loch at about 14:00 on Sunday.

Officers said the animal died after a black 4x4 vehicle collided with it.

A Tayside Division spokesman said: "Police are looking for anyone who may have any information regarding the make or model of this vehicle or who may have witnessed this incident taking place."

