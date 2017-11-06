Dog killed by hit-and-run driver
- 6 November 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Angus.
The incident happened at Forfar Loch at about 14:00 on Sunday.
Officers said the animal died after a black 4x4 vehicle collided with it.
A Tayside Division spokesman said: "Police are looking for anyone who may have any information regarding the make or model of this vehicle or who may have witnessed this incident taking place."