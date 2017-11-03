Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Muir died at the scene of the crash

A driver who died after his car left the road and hit a tree in Stirling has been named.

He was 26-year-old Ryan Muir from Menstrie in Clackmannanshire.

The crrash happened at about 21:15 on Wednesday on the A91 at Blairlogie, near the junction with Manor Loan.

A 27-year-old man, who was a passenger in Mr Muir's MG ZR car, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The road was closed for about seven hours while police carried out an investigation.

Sgt David Ross, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Ryan's family at this time and we are continuing to provide them with all the necessary support and assitance they require.

"We are still eager to hear from any motorists who were on the A91 on Wednesday evening and witnessed exactly what happened.

"If you believe you have any information of use to this investigation then please contact police immediately."