Police are hunting a man dressed as Jesus who assaulted a fellow Halloween reveller dressed as a Jedi Knight in Dundee.

The man in the Star Wars outfit broke his ankle after being attacked at about 03:00 on Wednesday in Smalls Wynd.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the incident.

The assailant was described as being in his mid 20s, about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with long brown hair, a beard and wearing long robes.