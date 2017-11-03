A man who accepted £300 to transport cocaine worth more than £400,000 between Glasgow and Dundee has been jailed for more than three years.

Ryan Stewart, 41, was arrested after detectives, acting on a tip-off, searched his car in a Dundee car park in March this year.

A court was told that Stewart had recently been made redundant when he was paid to be a drug courier.

Stewart, from Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Officers found a bag containing more than a kilo of the drug, which was found to have a purity of 80%.

The High Court in Edinburgh was previously told that cocaine seized at street level normally had a purity of 10%.

Prosecution lawyer Maryam Labaki said: "Should the 80% cocaine be cut to the average purity of 10%, it could realise 8113.6 grams, which if sold at £50 per gram would have a maximum illicit value of £405,684."

At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lady Scott sentenced Stewart to 40 months in prison and told him: "I accept you acted as a courier on a one-off journey for payment of £300.

"I accept your participation was at a very low level and you have a history of stable employment.

"I'm persuaded that this is an isolated incident."