A 26-year-old man has been killed after his car left the road and hit a tree in Stirling.

The collision happened at about 21:15 on Wednesday on the A91 at Blairlogie, near the junction with Manor Loan.

A 27-year-old man, who was a passenger in the MG ZR car, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The road was closed for about seven hours while police carried out an investigation.

Sgt David Ross, of Police Scotland, said: "Tragically this collision has resulted in a young man's death and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We are still trying to establish why this car left the road and anyone who was on the A91 at the time and saw what happened should contact police immediately."