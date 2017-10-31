Attackers beat man with baseball bat

Police are appealing for information two weeks after a man was attacked with a baseball bat in Arbroath.

Officers said the victim was seriously assaulted by at least two other men late in the evening of 17 October.

The 29-year-old was struck repeatedly during the assault and sustained injuries to his head and body.

Police said the man was found in Brechin Road but they were not certain if this is where the assault took place.

A Tayside Division spokesman said: "We appreciate that this incident happened two weeks ago, but it is hoped that someone would have seen some part of this incident and can give us more detail about it."