Image caption The new site will expand production capacity for the firm

A firm which specialises in high-quality packaging for the whisky industry is building a new £3m facility for its subsidiary in Stirling.

Port-Glasgow based McLaren Packaging bought Blue Box Design in 2013.

Blue Box makes bespoke presentation boxes for the food and drink sectors.

McLaren is investing in a new manufacturing, design and testing centre at Broadleys Business Park in Stirling which it said would create 18 new jobs over a four-year period.

Blue Box Design, which currently employs 30 staff and has annual revenues of about £1.4m, presently operates from 8,000 sq ft premises in the town.

However, the new facility will see its capacity increased to 20,000 sq ft with subsequent extensions planned which will eventually triple the floorspace.

Work on the site began earlier this month and is scheduled for completion in April 2018.

Blue Box Design managing director Duncan Robertson, said: "This new facility will greatly improve 'speed to market' for our customers by reducing the packaging development cycle time from concept to delivery, thereby delivering production efficiencies and cost savings.

"It will expand our production capacity significantly, enable us to retain highly skilled staff and create new skilled jobs in central Scotland for young people through the creation of a design and new product development centre of excellence for the luxury packaging sector."

Donald McLaren, managing director of McLaren Packaging, said: "The investment in Blue Box Design's new-build unit demonstrates the importance of our Stirling operation and our long-term commitment to the future of luxury rigid boxes within our product portfolio.

"Our overall aim is to increase McLaren Packaging's turnover to £20m by 2020 and this facility will make a strong contribution to achieving that goal."

The investment has received Regional Selective Assistance through Scottish Enterprise.