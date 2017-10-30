Image caption Mark Conway was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow in August

A former Dundee City Council IT officer who stole more than £1m from the authority has been ordered to pay back less than £50,000.

Mark Conway, 52, was jailed for five years and four months in August after stealing the money between 2009 and 2016.

Prosecutors used proceeds of crime legislation to take Conway back to court, where he agreed to pay £49,979.

Conway will sell his home in Brechin to raise the sum.

The order also gives the Crown the power to seize more than £800,000 of any money and assets Conway acquires in the future.

Conway previously admitted stealing £1,065,085 from his former employers after running up debts on gambling websites.

Specialist casework procurator fiscal Liam Murphy said: "Mark Conway took a significant amount of public funds from a local council while he worked there in a position of trust.

"We will continue to pursue Conway to make sure as much of that public money can be recovered."