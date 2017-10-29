A 56-year-old motorcyclist who died following a three-vehicle crash in Perthshire has been named by police.

David Lohoar, from Kennoway in Fife, was killed on the A93, near Guildtown, on Thursday afternoon.

Police Scotland said the crash involved the motorcycle being driven by Mr Lohoar and two other cars.

The road was closed for several hours for a police investigation to be carried out into the cause of the collision.