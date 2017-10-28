Woman hit by bus in Stirling city centre
- 28 October 2017
A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus as she crossed the road in Stirling.
The incident happened shortly after midday as the woman crossed Station Road, near to Murray Place in the city.
Police Scotland said the pedestrian had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert by air ambulance, where her condition is unknown.
The road in the city centre has reopened after being briefly closed for accident investigations.