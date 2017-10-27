Image copyright Google Image caption The university was rated top in the field for the period from 2006 to 2016

Dundee University has been named the world's most influential pharmaceuticals research institution in a new survey.

The State of Innovation report by Clarivate Analytics ranked the university top in the field for the period from 2006 to 2016.

It rated above the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California Berkeley.

Edinburgh University was the only other UK representative in the top 10.

The university said its schools of life sciences and medicine were having a "significant impact" on research into areas including cancer, arthritis and diabetes.

Data for The State of Innovation was compiled by indexing more than 18,000 journals, as well as proceedings papers, book chapters and other materials, plus information on over 71 million patents.

Dundee University Principal, Prof Sir Pete Downes, said the report demonstrated the institution's "transformational impact" around the world in the last decade.

Prof Downes said Dundee was at the "vanguard of the global battle against disease."

He said: "To be named as the world's most influential pharmaceuticals research institution, ahead of some of the most prestigious international universities shows just how vital and leading-edge the work being carried out here is."