Motorcyclist killed in A93 collision

A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died following a three-vehicle collision on a Perthshire road.

The crash, which also involved two cars, happened on the A93 near Guildtown at about 14:45 on Thursday.

The man's name has not been released but police said his next of kin had been informed.

The road was closed for several hours for an investigation to be carried out, with traffic diverted through St Martins.