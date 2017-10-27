Image copyright Forth Environment Link Image caption Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the bike rental scheme had been "incredibly successful"

A Stirling charity has been given £270,000 to create Scotland's first large-scale electric bicycle scheme.

Forth Environment Link has run its nextbike rental project for the last three years, with a fleet of 160 bikes.

The Transport Scotland investment will fund more than 50 electric bicycles and five smart screens displaying travel advice across the Forth Valley.

Forth Environment link said nextbike had recorded 37,000 bicycle rentals in Stirling since its launch.

The funding was announced by Economy Secretary Keith Brown during a visit to the city.

He said: "We've directly invested over £1m into the Stirling Cycle Hub and its nextbike initiative since 2013, and today's award will ensure the continued success of what has been achieved here in Stirling."

Stirling Cycle Hub manager, Graham McQueen, said: "Stirling is certainly showing signs of embracing a cycling culture, we're starting to see a change in mindset.

"We now have over 2,000 active users of the scheme, many of whom have swapped their everyday car or bus journeys for the bike."