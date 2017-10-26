Image caption Forfar Sheriff Court was told that the men had been thrown out of the military

Three Royal Marines who took part in a "hideous, puerile and repugnant" initiation rite in an Angus nightclub have been given community sentences.

Luke Bowen, Jordan Coia, Ben James, and civilian Craig Lynch carried out sex acts and drank each other's urine at DeVitos nightclub in Arbroath.

A court heard that the three Royal Marines have been thrown out of the military as a result of the case.

Forfar Sheriff Court was told the incident was caught on CCTV.

Lynch, 42, from Aberdeen, James, 22, from Thirsk, Bowen, 25, from Chichester, and Coia, 22, who was based at RM Condor, near Arbroath, each admitted a charge of public indecency committed in June.

'Reckless stupidity'

Three other Marines from Arbroath's 45 Commando had their not guilty pleas to a charge of public indecency accepted.

Solicitor Nick Whelan, defending Coia, said: "This was an act of reckless stupidity.

"It's his position that a culture exists within the Royal Marines of an expectation of this type of behaviour."

Nick Markowski, defending James, said: "He has lost his intended career as a result of a couple of minutes of madness and a misguided sense of loyalty and frivolity."

Lynne Sturrock, representing Bowen, said: "He's ashamed and embarrassed at this incident and his family and friends now are all aware of the circumstances of it."

Laura Bell, for Lynch, said: "It was impulsive on his part - he was invited to join in something that was already going on and regrettably did so."

'Puerile and repugnant'

Sheriff Gregor Murray imposed community payback orders with unpaid work on all four men.

Coia will carry out 225 hours, James 240 hours, Bowen 300 hours, and Lynch 260 hours.

The sheriff said: "It appears there's an expectation that Marines participate in conduct such as this.

"This was puerile and repugnant as the narration clearly demonstrates.

"The background reports on all of you suggest outrageous conduct by past Marines is expected to be surpassed by newer recruits.

"The media coverage of this matter may prevent such hideous conduct in future."