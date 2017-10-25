Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Robbie McIntosh attacked Linda McDonald as she walked her dog in Templeton Woods

A convicted murderer on home leave tried to kill a Dundee dog walker by battering her with a dumbbell, a court heard.

Robbie McIntosh, 31, attacked Linda McDonald in August before dragging her from a path in Templeton Woods in August.

McIntosh was jailed for life in 2002 for stabbing a woman to death on Dundee Law when he was 15 years old.

McIntosh pled guilty to the latest charge at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 29 November.

At the time of the attack he was to be considered for parole and had been allowed home leave in preparation.

Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Linda McDonald was in court with her family for the hearing

In a statement, Mrs McDonald's family condemned the decision to grant McIntosh home leave.

They called on the Scottish Prison Service and parole board to examine their criteria for release and assessment.

The court heard that Mrs McDonald, who attended the hearing with her family, thought she was going to die and has not been able to work since the attack.

The 52-year-old was left with permanent scars and now suffers from anxiety and sleeplessness.

The Scottish Prison Service said it did not comment on individual prisoners, but said "a rigorous risk assessment is undertaken prior to any offender being granted home leave."

McIntosh had been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years after being found guilty of stabbing civil servant Anne Nicoll 29 times in 2001.