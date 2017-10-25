Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption A court heard John O'Neil fled the scene of the collision

A speeding learner driver who left a teenager in a coma after crashing into her as she crossed a Dundee road has been jailed for two years.

A court heard John O'Neil fled the scene after leaving 19-year-old Naomi Ahmed with multiple fractures to her legs, pelvis, arms, hands and ribs.

O'Neil, 32, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Byron Street on 14 November, 2015.

A sheriff said it was "extremely lucky" that Miss Ahmed was not killed.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that O'Neil had been jailed previously for taking a car without consent, and driving without a licence or insurance.

A trial heard that O'Neil only had a provisional licence, had failed his driving theory test, and had only taken five driving lessons before the crash.

O'Neil claimed he was driving at between 25 and 30 mph when he hit Miss Ahmed.

Witnesses told the trial he was driving "like a boy racer" and "very, very fast".

O'Neil stopped immediately after the crash and told a witness he had not seen Miss Ahmed, before getting back in his car and driving away.

He later abandoned the car in a nearby street.

Multiple injuries

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell said that Miss Ahmed was "covered in blood"

Ms Bell said: "She had a chest injury, broken bones and ribs, a significant head injury, a suspected abdomen injury, and a broken leg with the bone sticking out of her lower leg.

"She still experiences pain and swelling in her leg and there is permanent scarring."

During the trial, O'Neil admitted driving without insurance, without a licence and failing to stop after the crash.

A jury took an hour to find him guilty of dangerous driving.

Sheriff Alastair Brown banned O'Neil from driving for five years in addition to the prison sentence.

Sheriff Brown said: "You failed to stop in time and failed to avoid Naomi Ahmed, probably because you were driving far too fast.

"You struck her and you did significant injury to her.

"That's a consequence of your incompetence as a driver and your selfishness in the way in which you drove. Then you ran away."