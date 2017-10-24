Tayside and Central Scotland

Man's death on Dundee Law 'not suspicious'

The sudden death of a man at Dundee Law is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The man's body was discovered by a member of the public in a wooded area beside allotments at about 17:30 on Monday.

It is understood that the man was in his early 40s, but no formal identification has taken place.

The area was sealed off by police officers while an investigation was carried out.

