Man's death on Dundee Law 'not suspicious'
- 24 October 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
The sudden death of a man at Dundee Law is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
The man's body was discovered by a member of the public in a wooded area beside allotments at about 17:30 on Monday.
It is understood that the man was in his early 40s, but no formal identification has taken place.
The area was sealed off by police officers while an investigation was carried out.