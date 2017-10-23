Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Gillespie is thought to have been on a ship undergoing maintenance in Gran Canaria

An oil worker from Dundee has died after falling into a harbour in the Canary Islands.

Colin Gillespie, 53, is thought have been part of the crew of the drilling vessel Stena Icemax.

He was pulled from the water in the harbour at Las Palmas early on Sunday but efforts to revive him failed.

Police in Gran Canaria have said they believed the death was an accident, although they are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination.

Mr Gillespie was a former pupil of Menzieshill High School in Dundee and is thought to have worked as a crane operator for Stena for the past 17 years.

The Stena Icemax has recently been carrying out exploration work off the Irish coast and had been in Puerto de la Cruz, a port close to the city of Las Palmas, for maintenance work.