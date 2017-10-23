Image copyright Dave Walsh Image caption Marek Majewski died at the scene of the crash

A man has admitted killing another driver after his van crashed into a queue of vehicles on the A9 south of Dunblane.

Ion Rusu, 41, pled guilty to causing the death of 25-year-old Marek Majewski by dangerous driving on 20 April, north of the Keir roundabout.

Mr Majewski's car was pushed into the back of a lorry and he died at the scene.

Rusu was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Tuesday.

The driver of the lorry and a 26-year-old female passenger in Mr Majewski's Honda Civic also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The High Court in Glasgow was told that Rusu failed to react to stationary traffic on the approach to the roundabout and drove his Mercedes Sprinter van at speed into the back of Mr Majewski's car.

Insp Andrew Thomson said: "Rusu made no attempt to brake or avoid those vehicles which had stopped ahead of him, with the most tragic of consequences.

"My thoughts are with the family of Mr Majewski, and the other two casualties who suffered spinal and abdominal injuries respectively."