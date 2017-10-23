Image copyright Detained in Dubai/Getty Image caption Jamie Harron had been unable to leave the country since July

A Scottish man accused of public indecency in Dubai has had the charges against him dropped.

Jamie Harron, 27, had been sentenced to three months in jail for touching a man's hip in a Dubai bar.

Detained in Dubai, the group representing Mr Harron, told the BBC he has now been told the charges and sentence have been dropped.

It said his passport was returned to him at a police station and that he was now free to leave the country.