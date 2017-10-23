Charges dropped against Scot accused of public indecency in Dubai
- 23 October 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Scottish man accused of public indecency in Dubai has had the charges against him dropped.
Jamie Harron, 27, had been sentenced to three months in jail for touching a man's hip in a Dubai bar.
Detained in Dubai, the group representing Mr Harron, told the BBC he has now been told the charges and sentence have been dropped.
It said his passport was returned to him at a police station and that he was now free to leave the country.