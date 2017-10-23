Image copyright Lomond MRT S Jones Image caption They were taken to safety by the Lomond Mountain Rescue rope team

A man and two children have been rescued from a gorge in Stirlingshire which featured in the TV series Outlander.

They got into difficulties in the 70ft deep Devil's Pulpit glen near Killearn late on Sunday afternoon.

They were brought out uninjured by mountain rescuers and the fire service.

In August, Lomond Mountain Rescue Team warned visitors to be careful after a surge in call-outs following an increase in the gorge's popularity.