Image copyright Detained in Dubai/Getty Image caption Jamie Harron was convicted of public indecency over the incident in a Dubai bar

A Scottish man has been sentenced to three months in jail for touching a man's hip in a Dubai bar.

Jamie Harron, from Stirling, was arrested in July and charged with public indecency.

He claimed he had simply been trying to avoid spilling his drink when he touched the man.

The 27-year-old businessman had already been sentenced to a month in jail for drinking beer and still faces further court proceedings.

Image copyright Detained in Dubai Image caption Mr Harron was on a stopover break in the United Arab Emirates when the incident happened

The businessman who made the complaint against Mr Harron later withdrew it, but prosecutors in Dubai continued with the case.

News of the three-month sentence was released by campaign group Detained in Dubai, which has been supporting Mr Herron.

The group said lawyers acting for the Scot would appeal.

Mr Harron, who worked as an electrician in Afghanistan, was on a two-day stopover in the United Arab Emirates at the time of the incident on 15 July.