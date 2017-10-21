Tayside and Central Scotland

Man arrested after Broughty Ferry flats death

A 44-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a man near Dundee.

Police Scotland said the man died in an incident in Nursery Road, Broughty Ferry, on Friday night.

A large police presence was reported in the area from about 21:00 on Friday with a block of flats sealed off.

An investigation is under way and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.