Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption It is thought Tony Parsons was attempting to cycle from Fort William back to his home in Tillicoultry

Police Scotland are to conduct more patrols along the A82 in the search for a cyclist who disappeared during a 104-mile (167km) bike ride.

Tony Parsons, 63, was last seen at about 23:30 on 29 September at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

He then headed south along the A82 towards Tyndrum.

It is thought he was attempting to cycle back to his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, after leaving Fort William that afternoon.

He left an address in Ross Court, Tillicoultry, at about 09:30 on 29 September and caught a train to Fort William, leaving the town on his bike at about 16:10.

Police know that he passed through Glencoe village at about 18:00.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tony Parsons was known to have cycled through Glencoe village and was last seen at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel

Mr Parsons is 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with short hair and a moustache. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a distinctive red waterproof jacket.

He was earlier seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved cycling top, a high-viz vest, fingerless gloves, beige combat trousers, a silver and grey cycling helmet and walking boots.

He was carrying a silver and blue backpack and had a yellow framed bike with black handlebars.

Officers will be talking to drivers on the A82 and speaking to local residents between 21:00 on Friday and 03:00 on Saturday.

Insp Jo Jollie said police were "very concerned" for Mr Parson's welfare.

"We'd urge any motorists who travelled on the A82 on the evening of Friday 29 September, or over the following days, and who may have seen a man matching Tony's description to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We're particularly eager to hear from the driver of a people carrier-style vehicle that was travelling south on the A82 at the Green Welly Stop near Tyndrum around 2am on Saturday 30th September as to whether or not they may have seen Tony."

The Coastguard and mountain rescue teams from Killin, Oban and Arrochar have already been involved in the search for Mr Parsons.