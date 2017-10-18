Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened near the Scottish Power sub-station

A 32-year-old male cyclist has sustained "significant" injuries after being involved in a collision with a bus near Falkirk.

The incident happened at about 19:55 on Tuesday on the A803 Falkirk Road, close to the Scottish Power sub-station.

Police said the man was cycling eastwards when he collided with a First Bus travelling in the same direction.

He remains in a serious condition in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

The road was closed for six hours while road policing officers carried out an investigation.

Sgt Ruth Aitchison said: "The cyclist has suffered serious injuries as a result of this collision and we are currently working to establish exactly what happened during this incident.

"Anyone who was on the A803 on Tuesday evening and believes they have information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police immediately.

"We are particularly looking to speak to the passengers of the First Bus who left the scene prior to police arrival."