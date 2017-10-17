Police are appealing for information after a teenager threw a firework into the back of a taxi in Dundee.

Officers said the taxi driver was approached by four youths in Craigmore Street in the city's Kirkton area at about 20:10 on Monday.

One of the youths asked the price of a fare before throwing the firework into the taxi.

The taxi driver was unhurt and no significant damage was caused to his vehicle.

The suspects were described as aged between 15 and 18, and wore black hooded tops and jogging bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Those who were involved in this dangerous and reckless activity may have viewed it as a bit of harmless fun, but they should consider the potential consequences of their actions.

"Anybody thinking of using fireworks should be aware it is an offence to throw, cast or fire any firework in or into a public place.

"Fortunately no-one has been injured, but the outcome could have been far worse."