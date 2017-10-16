Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Wilma Carlin was last seen two days before the discovery

Police have confirmed that a woman's body found near Aberfeldy is that of missing Perthshire woman Wilma Carlin.

The 60-year-old was last seen in a chemist shop in Aberfeldy two days before the discovery on Thursday afternoon.

Police officers also recovered the missing woman's car from the River Tay on the same date.

A Police Scotland Air Support Unit had been carrying out searches of the Aberfeldy and Kenmore areas.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Tayside Division can confirm that the body of woman who was found near Aberfeldy on 12 October has now been formally identified.

"She has been named as 60-year-old Wilma Carlin.

"Our thoughts are with her family."