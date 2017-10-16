Tayside and Central Scotland

Body identified as missing Perthshire woman

Wilma Carlin Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Wilma Carlin was last seen two days before the discovery

Police have confirmed that a woman's body found near Aberfeldy is that of missing Perthshire woman Wilma Carlin.

The 60-year-old was last seen in a chemist shop in Aberfeldy two days before the discovery on Thursday afternoon.

Police officers also recovered the missing woman's car from the River Tay on the same date.

A Police Scotland Air Support Unit had been carrying out searches of the Aberfeldy and Kenmore areas.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Tayside Division can confirm that the body of woman who was found near Aberfeldy on 12 October has now been formally identified.

"She has been named as 60-year-old Wilma Carlin.

"Our thoughts are with her family."

