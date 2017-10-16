Body identified as missing Perthshire woman
Police have confirmed that a woman's body found near Aberfeldy is that of missing Perthshire woman Wilma Carlin.
The 60-year-old was last seen in a chemist shop in Aberfeldy two days before the discovery on Thursday afternoon.
Police officers also recovered the missing woman's car from the River Tay on the same date.
A Police Scotland Air Support Unit had been carrying out searches of the Aberfeldy and Kenmore areas.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Tayside Division can confirm that the body of woman who was found near Aberfeldy on 12 October has now been formally identified.
"She has been named as 60-year-old Wilma Carlin.
"Our thoughts are with her family."