Man wanted over lay-by carjacking
- 16 October 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Police are appealing for information after a carjacking incident in a lay-by on the A926 Blairgowrie to Alyth road.
The driver was parked in a lay-by at about 05:20 on Friday when he was threatened by a man who demanded his car.
Officers said the man was unhurt in the incident and the silver Seat Ibiza was later discovered in Alyth.
The suspect was described as aged between 20 and 30 and wore a grey jacket.