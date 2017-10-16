Image copyright Detained in Dubai Image caption Jamie Harron has been unable to leave Dubai since his arrest in July

A Scottish man facing a three-year jail sentence in Dubai for public indecency has said his ordeal is not over despite the accuser dropping the complaint.

Jamie Harron, 27 was arrested in July after putting his hand on a man's hip in a bar, claiming he was simply trying to avoid spilling his drink.

A businessman who made the complaint has dropped it but prosecutors are proceeding with the case.

Mr Harron, from Stirling, said his situation was "just unbearable."

The case is due to call again on Sunday.

In a separate charge, Mr Harron was earlier sentenced to 30 days in prison, fined, and ordered to be deported for drinking alcohol and "making a rude gesture".

Mr Harron is not currently in custody and his lawyers are appealing against the sentence.

Messages of support

In a statement released through campaign group Detained in Dubai, Mr Harron said: "I heard a rumour that the accuser dropped the case against me and thought I would be freed.

"I am being told that the prosecutors are not dropping the case, even though the accuser withdrew the complaint.

"It looks like this is going to continue."

Mr Harron said he wanted to thank people who had sent him messages of support.

He said: "I miss my family so much.

"The whole situation is just unbearable and I just feel shattered, but I want to send my appreciation to everyone who is trying to help me and I really hope to see you all soon."

Mr Harron, who worked as an electrician in Afghanistan, was on a two-day stopover in the United Arab Emirates at the time of the incident on 15 July.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was providing consular assistance on the matter.