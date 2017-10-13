Image caption Carly Mackie had ignored hundreds of private parking notices

A Dundee woman ordered to pay a private parking company £24,500 in unpaid charges has been declared bankrupt.

Carly Mackie had ignored hundreds of parking tickets for leaving her car at Dundee's Waterfront without a permit.

Ms Mackie, 29, who now lives in Paisley, has debts of £37,546 according to Scotland's insolvency service Accountant in Bankruptcy.

Vehicle Control Services (VCS) took her to court last year after she failed to pay £18,500 in private parking notices.

Ms Mackie said that she had a right to park in the area as she was living there at the time and that the charges were unenforceable.

Sheriff George Way said the charges were from a "valid contract" and she was liable for them.

In a written judgement, the sheriff said Ms Mackie had "entirely misdirected herself" on both the law and "the contractual chain" in the case.

He said: "The parking charges flow from a valid contract between the pursuers and the defender and she is liable for them."