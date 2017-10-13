Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have appealed for the three potential witnesses to come forward

Police searching for man who has not been seen for three weeks have identified three potential witnesses they want to trace.

Brian McGowan, 42, was last seen in the Gillespie Terrace area of Plean, near Stirling, at 16:00 on 21 September.

Officers would like to speak to a man and woman who were walking dogs in Main Street, Plean at about 23:00 that evening.

Another man was also pictured outside the Clansman Pub on Main Street.

Police said the witnesses may have spoken to Mr McGowan before he was reported missing and have asked them to come forward.

The man was wearing a dark coat and was walking a small cream-coloured dog.

The woman, who was walking a small black dog, had dark hair and wore a dark coloured jacket with a fleeced hood and Ugg-style boots.

The man outside the pub was described as wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe down the leg, and white trainers

Image caption The last confirmed sighting of Brian McGowan was in Plean on 21 September

Insp Donna Bryans: "Given the length of time since Brian's last sighting we are growing ever more concerned for his wellbeing and are eager to hear from anyone who believes they know where he is.

"The people on these CCTV images might have seen or heard something that is of use to our investigation and we would urge them to contact us immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to Brian's disappearance is also asked to get in touch."

Mr McGowan is described as 5ft 10 tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

He had blue eyes and tattoos on his fingers and speaks with a local accent.

When last seen he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black G-Star jacket, grey Armani jumper, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with black stripes on the sides and black and grey Adidas Y3 trainers.