Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Fiona Hyslop (centre) is the first Scottish cabinet member to see the museum's interior

Scotland's culture secretary has described Dundee's V&A museum as "amazing" following a tour of the £80.1m building.

Fiona Hyslop is the first Scottish cabinet member to see inside the museum, which opens next summer.

She was joined by local politicians including Dundee City Council leader John Alexander on the preview tour.

Ms Hyslop said the building itself would be a "go-to" attraction for visitors.

She told BBC Scotland: "This is a real landmark building, but also the dynamic Dundee that we see in terms of the economic regeneration is told by the story of the development of the building of this quite amazing architectural site."

Ms Hyslop attended the official "ground-breaking" ceremony marking the start of construction in March 2015.

The building reached a further milestone this week with the completion of the removal of a cofferdam which had allowed a section of the museum to be built over the River Tay.

A cofferdam allows water to be pumped out, creating a dry area for land reclamation work to proceed.

The building is due to be completed by the end of December, with fitting-out work beginning in January.