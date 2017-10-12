Image caption Craig Blair was jailed for 10 years at Woolwich Crown Court in March

A Larbert man who was jailed after buying a gun from undercover police officers has failed to convince appeal judges he is not dangerous.

Craig Blair, 38, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court in London on 10 March.

He was also ordered to serve five years on licence following his release after being deemed a danger to the public.

Blair's lawyers argued that the judge was wrong to rule him dangerous and impose an extended sentence.

Lady Justice Hallett, sitting with Mr Justice Turner and Mrs Justice McGowan at London's Appeal Court, said Blair had been "leading a criminal life" for years.

Blair previously admitted conspiracy to possess a prohibited firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He was caught as part of an undercover police operation after travelling from Scotland to London in December last year to buy a handgun and ammunition.

'Significant escalation'

During his meeting with the sellers, who were undercover officers, he claimed to be involved in the large-scale supply of Class A drugs.

Blair agreed to pay £2,000 for a handgun and discussed the purchase of additional firearms and 250 rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested when he handed over the money for the gun.

The court heard that he had 26 previous convictions, including drug offences and assaults.

Lady Justice Hallett said Blair's latest offences "amount to a significant escalation in his offending and a worrying one."

She said: "We are satisfied that the conclusion that Blair is dangerous was one which was open to the judge and we decline to interfere with it."