Image copyright Detained in Dubai Image caption Jamie Harron described his situation as "just unbelievable"

A Scot accused of public indecency in Dubai says he is "in shock" after being unable to leave the country since July and losing his job.

Jamie Harron, 27, said he put his hand on a man's hip in a crowded bar to try to avoid spilling his drink.

In a separate charge, Mr Harron was sentenced to 30 days in prison, fined, and ordered to be deported for drinking alcohol and "making a rude gesture".

The public indecency case will next call in court on 22 October.

Mr Harron, who is not currently in custody, said his situation was "just unbelievable."

He said: "I'm still in shock that it's actually happened."

"I hope it can be sorted out but I already didn't think it would have went on for so many months in the first place."

Lost job

Mr Harron, from Stirling, faces a three-year prison sentence if he is found guilty of public indecency.

He was working as an electrician in Afghanistan and was on a two-day stopover in the United Arab Emirates at the time of the incident on 15 July.

He said: "I have lost my job, I'm in debt now, I may be going to prison, and all this for a two-day stopover?"

Mr Harron said his legal team are appealing the 30-day sentence, which was issued in his absence and which "me and my lawyer didn't even know about in the first place."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We have been in contact with a British man following his arrest in Dubai in July.

"We are providing consular assistance."