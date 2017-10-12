Tayside and Central Scotland

Body found in search for missing Perthshire woman

Wilma Carlin Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Wilma Carlin was last seen in Aberfeldy on Tuesday

Police searching for a missing Highland Perthshire woman have discovered a woman's body and a car near Aberfeldy.

Officers said the family of Wilma Carlin, who was last seen in Aberfeldy on Tuesday morning, had been informed.

A Police Scotland Air Support Unit had been carrying out searches of the Aberfeldy and Kenmore areas.

Police had also issued a CCTV image of the 60-year-old in Davidson's chemist shop which was the last known sighting of her.

Officers also released an image of a silver Citroen DS3 car, similar to one Ms Carlin had access to.

A Tayside Division spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman and car have been found near to the Aberfeldy area.

"The family of missing person Wilma Carlin have been informed."

