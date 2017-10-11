Image caption V&A Dundee's Sarah Saunders and designer Lucy Hendry were joined by players at the launch

Dundee's V&A Museum has inspired a local art student's design for a professional city ice hockey team's new jersey.

Duncan of Jordanstone fourth year Fine Art student Lucy Hendry's design features on Dundee Stars 2017/18 Scottish Cup top.

The museum's architect Kengo Kuma's design was inspired by the cliffs along the north-east of Scotland.

The £80.1m museum is due to open next summer.

Miss Hendry said she was "thrilled" to have the opportunity to design the new jersey.

She said: "V&A Dundee was my main inspiration for the design as it is already attracting lots of buzz and adding to the already well established cultural life of Dundee.

"From an artistic point of view, and as someone whose work mainly focuses on shape, the architectural structure of V&A Dundee is nothing like anything else Dundee already has so it is unique in itself."

Sarah Saunders, V&A Dundee director of learning and innovation, said: "We are absolutely delighted our museum building has helped inspire Lucy.

"Her dynamic jersey design perfectly represents the lines and shape of V&A Dundee stretching out into the River Tay and really encapsulates the fast-paced nature of ice hockey."