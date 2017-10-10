Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged with serious assault in Dundee's Old Hawkhill

Old Hawkhill
Image caption A section of Old Hawkhill was sealed off for most of Sunday

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the serious assault of another man in Dundee's Old Hawkhill on Sunday.

Officers said a 20-year-old man remained in a serious condition in hospital following the incident.

The road was sealed off for most of Sunday with police refusing to give any details of the incident at the time.

A police spokeswoman said: "A report was sent to the procurator fiscal and the man appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday."

Robert Chambers, 23, of Dundee, faced a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites