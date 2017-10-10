Man charged with serious assault in Dundee's Old Hawkhill
A 23-year-old man has been charged with the serious assault of another man in Dundee's Old Hawkhill on Sunday.
Officers said a 20-year-old man remained in a serious condition in hospital following the incident.
The road was sealed off for most of Sunday with police refusing to give any details of the incident at the time.
A police spokeswoman said: "A report was sent to the procurator fiscal and the man appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday."
Robert Chambers, 23, of Dundee, faced a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.
He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.