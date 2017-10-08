Image copyright Google Image caption The road runs past a number of pubs before going on to the campus

An area near the university campus in Dundee was sealed off for the day after what police described as a "serious incident".

Part of Old Hawkhill was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

The road runs past a number of pubs before going on to the campus, passing Heathfield halls of residence and other university premises.

Police refused to be drawn on the nature of the incident and reopened the road just before 18:30.

A spokesman said the force's inquiries were now complete.