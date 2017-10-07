Image copyright Police Scotland

Mountain rescue teams are searching for a man who disappeared while cycling from Fort William to Tillicoultry.

Anthony "Tony" Parsons, 63, caught the train to the Highlands town on Friday 29 September with the intention of cycling 104 miles back to Tillicoultry.

He arrived in Fort William at about 16:10 and it is believed he then set off to cycle back along the A82.

The last known sighting of him was at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel in Argyll at 23:30 that night.

Police know that he had earlier gone through Glencoe Village at about 18:00 before going on to the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

He then headed south, in the direction of Tyndrum.

Mr Parsons was described as being 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with short hair, a moustache. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a distinctive red waterproof jacket.

He was earlier seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved cycling top, a high-viz vest, fingerless gloves, beige combat trousers, a silver and grey cycling helmet and walking boots. He was carrying a silver and blue backpack and had a yellow framed bike with black handlebars.

Police have been working with mountain rescue teams from Killin, Oban and Arrochar to search for him in the Tyndrum and Bridge of Orchy areas.

Insp Jo Jollie, of Police Scotland, said: "Tony has now been missing for over a week and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. We are working with our partners and will continue to search the route from Bridge of Orchy South over the weekend.

"I would ask anyone who travelled on the A82 between Bridge of Orchy and Tillicoultry this week to report any sightings of anyone seen matching Tony's description.

"I am also appealing for local residents to check their gardens and outhouses as Tony may have entered to find shelter."