Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A84 near the entrance to Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash near the entrance to Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling.

The man was travelling on the A84 when he was in collision with another motorbike.

The crash happened at about 11.30 and resulted in the injured motorbike rider being flown from the scene to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital by helicopter.

The other motorcyclist was uninjured. The road was closed for investigations.

Police Scotland said the man was initially treated by paramedics at the scene of the crash before being taken to hospital.

The road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place.

The safari park is due to close to the public on 29 October for the winter.