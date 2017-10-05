Image copyright Google Image caption Councillors said the proposal would not respect the battlefield landmark

Councillors in Stirling have refused permission for a major development on part of the Bannockburn battle site.

Developers had sought permission to build up to 250 homes between the Bannock Burn, New Line Road and west of Glasgow Road.

But the plan was unanimously opposed at a special Stirling Council meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors said they were concerned the development would not respect the landmark or view of the monument.

Among the 13 points listed as reasons for refusing the plan was also the objection that it was proposed for a Green Belt area.

'National importance'

Planning and regulation panel convenor Alasdair MacPherson said: "The unanimous rejection of these plans by councillors represents our recognition of the national importance of the historic Bannockburn battleground and this Green Belt area.

"The council fully agreed with planning officers that the proposals were completely inappropriate for such an important site in Stirling's history and future."

The Battle of Bannockburn was fought on 24 June 1314 and is considered one of the most famous events in the wars of independence.

In a separate proposal, controversial plans to quarry for stone on the battle site were thrown out by a Scottish government reporter earlier this year.

Reporter Richard Dent refused planning permission after a public inquiry.