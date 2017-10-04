Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at Buskers club in Dundee

A 17-year-old has admitted carrying out a glass attack on her ex-boyfriend which left him partially blind.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked the victim after spotting him kissing another girl in a nightclub in Dundee.

The former boyfriend has had to undergo five operations and has been told that he will retain no more than 20% vision in his left eye.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that he may even lose his eye entirely.

The attack happened at an underage event at Buskers in Dundee on Boxing Day last year.

The couple, who knew each other from school, broke up about three months earlier.

Fiscal depute Isma Mukhtar said: "Around 23.30 the music stopped and about this time the complainer was in a booth with a female and they began kissing.

"The accused did not react well and poured the contents of a glass over him then pushed the glass in to his face."

'Life changing'

The glass smashed and his left eye began to bleed, she added.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital and underwent surgery.

"Doctors advise it was one of the most severe eye injuries they have seen for several years," Ms Mukhtar said.

"The best case scenario is that he will retain his eye and have vision restricted to 20%, but he may lose his eye and have a glass eye inserted.

"He has been on painkillers since and takes eye drops every couple of hours.

"The injury has impacted his daily life and the vision he has been left with is quite blurry and he says he can only see a sort of shadow."

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until November and warned the attacker that her "liberty was at risk".

He added: "You have to be under no illusions that this was a terrible attack and has had life-changing consequences for this young man.

"You have to anticipate that the consequences for you will be equally serious."