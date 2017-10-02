Two men have been charged after 20kg of heroin worth an estimated £2m was seized in Stirling.

Police also recovered 40kg of tobacco in the raid on a business property at Bandeath Industrial Estate on Thursday.

The arrested men, aged 56 and 34, are due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court later.

Police Scotland described the 20kg haul as "an absolutely massive quantity" of the drug.

Det Insp Dougie Telfer said: "As a result of targeted enforcement activity, based on public intelligence, we have been able to recover an absolutely massive quantity of heroin before it could make its way onto our streets.

"Heroin and other harmful substances are a very real threat to the health and wellbeing of our communities and every year these drugs are responsible for the death of vulnerable people. They are a blight on our communities.

"The seizure of this heroin highlights our ongoing commitment to utilising all available resources at our disposal to tackle drug crime and bring those involved in offences of this nature to justice."