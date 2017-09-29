Tayside and Central Scotland

Police search for missing Dundee schoolboy

William Dixon and Harris Academy
Image caption William Dixon was last seen near Harris Academy in Dundee on Thursday

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared wearing his school uniform.

William Dixon was last seen in the area of Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, at 09:00 on Thursday.

He was wearing a maroon coloured Harris school blazer, a white shirt with school tie, black trousers, black Nike trainers and a black coloured Nike rucksack when he was last seen.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

The schoolboy is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.