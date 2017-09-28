Image copyright Michal Wachucik

A Euromillions lottery jackpot worth £655,838.70 has been claimed by a man from Tayport, Fife.

Jim Forbes, an HGV driver and former RAF serviceman, bought the winning ticket from Tesco Extra in Dundee.

The winning numbers in the Euromillions draw on Friday 22 September were 06, 11, 31, 39 and 42 and the Lucky Stars numbers were 01 and 03.

Mr Forbes only discovered he was the winner after checking his ticket at the supermarket.

While buying lucky dip tickets for Lotto, he asked the cashier to check his Euromillions ticket from the night before.

'Couldn't believe it'

When he was told "you have to call Camelot" he never dreamed it would be a six-figure sum.

"I thought they would say I had won a couple of hundred or even a thousand pounds," he said.

Mr Forbes recalled the moment he found out his exact winnings while on the phone outside the supermarket.

He said: "I couldn't believe it. I just kept thinking this doesn't happen to people like me."

Mr Forbes and his wife Pam intend to work part-time rather than give up their jobs.

Their plans include a trip to Hawaii, moving house, buying a caravan and spending more time with their family.