Image copyright Supplied Image caption A pathologist found stab wounds on Ronald Kidd and Holly Alexander

A man found dead in his home with his partner had sustained 23 stab wounds to his head, neck and torso, a double murder trial has heard.

Ronald Kidd also had further injuries to his hands and a forearm which were likely to be defensive injuries.

Mr Kidd and Holly Alexander were found dead in a flat in Dundee's Rosefield Street last December.

Krzysztof Gadecki, 38, denies killing the pair and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that forensic pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall went to the flat after the bodies of Mr Kidd, 40 and Ms Alexander, 37, were discovered.

He also conducted their post-mortem examinations with a colleague.

Dr Lyall said Ms Alexander had suffered nine stab wounds to the chest, including a 17cm (6.7in) long wound which went through a lung and damaged an artery.

He told the court that in both cases the cause of death was certified as stab wounds.

'Repeatedly struck'

The number and severity of Mr Kidd's wounds would have likely proved fatal within a few minutes or even quicker than that, he added.

The pathologist was giving evidence at the trial of Mr Gadecki who has denied murdering Mr Kidd and Ms Alexander at the flat between 8 and 11 December 2016.

He is alleged to have repeatedly struck Mr Kidd on the head and body with a knife or similar instrument and to have repeatedly struck Ms Alexander on the body with a knife or similar instrument.

Mr Gadecki is claiming he was assaulted by the deceased.

He is also accused of stealing money, drugs and property from the house, as well as attempting to defeat the ends of justice by putting clothing in a washing machine and disposing of training shoes and a mobile phone.

Mr Gadecki denies all the charges and the trial before Lord Boyd of Duncansby continues.