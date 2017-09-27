Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Gordon Diduca died after a disturbance at Dundonald Court

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of another man at a block of flats in Dundee.

Gordon Diduca, also known as Gordon Adams, 23, died after a disturbance at premises on the city's Dundonald Court late on Sunday night.

Charles Little, 31, who lived in the block, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of his murder.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody. The case was continued.

Mr Little faced four charges during a private hearing on petition.

Prosecutors allege he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by threatening the occupants of a flat with a bow and arrows.

He is then said to have repeatedly struck the front door and attempted to force entry to the property.

A second charge alleges that on the communal landing between two flats he assaulted Mr Diduca and two other men and threatened them with a bow and arrow and repeatedly fired arrows towards them.

He is then alleged to have repeatedly struck Mr Diduca on the body with a knife and murdered him.

A fourth charge alleges that he assaulted another man and struck him on the arm with a knife to his injury.

Mr Little made no plea or declaration. He is expected to appear before the court again next week.