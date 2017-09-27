Man arrested over death at Dundee flats
- 27 September 2017
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following a disturbance at a block of flats in Dundee.
Police Scotland confirmed Gordon Diduca, 23, died as a result of the incident in Dundonald Court on Sunday.
Officers had said they were treating the death as suspicious and were following a positive line of inquiry.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.