Image caption Gordon Diduca died following the incident in Dundonald Court

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following a disturbance at a block of flats in Dundee.

Police Scotland confirmed Gordon Diduca, 23, died as a result of the incident in Dundonald Court on Sunday.

Officers had said they were treating the death as suspicious and were following a positive line of inquiry.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.